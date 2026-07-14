Another nationwide power outage in Cuba, the third in less than ten days

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de julio, 2026

Miguel Díaz-Canel's dictatorship reported a new nationwide blackout in Cuba, the third such outage to hit the Caribbean nation in less than ten days.

These incidents have been occurring regularly since the beginning of the year.

According to the Cuban Electricity Union, an agency under the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the "total shutdown of the SEN (National Electric System)" occurred at 11:05 a.m. local time.

Approximately 9.6 million people have been affected by this nationwide blackout.

To restore power after the other two nationwide blackouts that occurred last week, the dictatorship needed more than 24 hours.