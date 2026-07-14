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Trump lifts 20% tariff on ships passing through Strait of Hormuz

The Republican said he would continue a "total blockade" on ships arriving at or departing from Iranian ports, but only on ships arriving at or departing from Iranian ports, or those carrying anything related to Iranian cargo.

An Iranian ship at anchor as a small motorboat passes nearby in the Strait of Hormuz

An Iranian ship at anchor as a small motorboat passes nearby in the Strait of HormuzAmirhossein Khorgooei / ISNA / AFP.

AFP
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AFP

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he was canceling the planned toll on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz — one day after announcing it — and that he would replace it with trade agreements with Gulf allies.

Trump stated that his sudden decision to withdraw the toll — which he had imposed amid renewed clashes with Iran over this vital waterway — was based on "very productive conversations with Middle Eastern leaders."

"I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

The Republican said he would continue a "total blockade" on ships arriving at or departing from Iranian ports — but only on ships arriving at or departing from Iranian ports, or those carrying anything related to Iranian cargo.

"THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT"

Trump declared on Monday that Washington was now "THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT" and that it would impose heavy tariffs on maritime shipping to compensate the United States for protecting the key route for oil and gas.

Iran's military command had insisted that it would not allow the United States to "interfere" in the strait, while warning its Gulf neighbors — who have suffered the worst consequences of its retaliatory attacks — not to cooperate with Washington.

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