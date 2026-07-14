Trump lifts 20% tariff on ships passing through Strait of Hormuz

Published by AFP 14 de julio, 2026

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he was canceling the planned toll on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz — one day after announcing it — and that he would replace it with trade agreements with Gulf allies.

Trump stated that his sudden decision to withdraw the toll — which he had imposed amid renewed clashes with Iran over this vital waterway — was based on "very productive conversations with Middle Eastern leaders."

"I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

The Republican said he would continue a "total blockade" on ships arriving at or departing from Iranian ports — but only on ships arriving at or departing from Iranian ports, or those carrying anything related to Iranian cargo.