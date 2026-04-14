U.S. and Indonesia strengthen military cooperation with new Indo-Pacific defense partnership

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de abril, 2026

The administration of President Donald Trumpand the Indonesian government on Monday unveiled a new defense cooperation frameworkdesigned to deepen military ties and bolster stability in the Indo-Pacific region. In a joint statement, the Indonesian War Department and Defense Ministry said the agreement builds on "decades of cooperation" and reflects a shared commitment to peace, security and national sovereignty. "Both countries recognize each other as important partners and reaffirm their commitment to cooperation based on mutual respect, sovereignty, and shared interest in regional peace and stability," the statement said.

The partnership is structured around three main areas: strengthening military capabilities and modernization efforts, expanding professional military training and education, and increasing joint exercises and operational coordination.

As part of the initiative, Washington and Jakarta plan to collaborate on advanced defense projects, including asymmetric capabilities, next-generation maritime and submarine systems, autonomous technologies, as well as maintenance and logistics support. The agreement also calls for increased cooperation between special forces units and expanded educational programs to further integrate their armed forces. Both sides pledged to increase their participation in joint exercises, including SUPER GARUDA SHIELD, with the goal of enhancing readiness and promoting what officials described as peace through strength.

Major Defense Cooperation Partnership

During the announcement at the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth welcomed Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin as the two formally introduced the Major Defense Cooperation Partnership between the two countries. "Your visit demonstrates the importance that the War Department places on our growing security relationship — and it is active and growing — with Indonesia. This [partnership] signifies the strength and potential of our security relationship … bolsters regional deterrence, and advances our shared commitment to peace through strength," Hegseth told Sjamsoeddin, noting that the two nations already conduct more than 170 joint military exercises a year.

Sjamsoeddin concurred with those statements, stressing the long-term importance of the alliance. "Today, we are here as Indonesian delegates … with very great enthusiasm to continue to develop our defense relationship, [which] should be enduring for our next generation in Indonesia and the United States of America. We're working on behalf of mutual respect and mutual benefit to enhance [the] value of our national interests," he said.