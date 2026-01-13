European countries summon Iranian regime's diplomats over brutal crackdown on protests

Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de enero, 2026

Several European countries on Tuesday called for consultations with representatives of the Iranian regime following a harsh crackdown on protests in the Islamic Republic, where hundreds of people are reported dead and authorities ordered internet access to be cut off.

"The Iranian regime has blocked the Internet so it can kill and oppress in silence. This will not be tolerated. We stand with the Iranian people, both women and men," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen wrote on X.

"I will summon the Iranian ambassador this morning. Together with the EU, Finland is considering measures to help restore freedom to the Iranian people," the chancellor added.

For its part, the Foreign Ministry of Germany made a statement on X. "The Iranian regime's brutal repression of its own people is shocking," the ministry said.

The French government also summoned the Iranian ambassador, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced, to denounce the "state violence that blindly descended on peaceful demonstrators."

"There can be no impunity for those who direct their weapons against peaceful demonstrators," the French minister added in a post on X.

In the United Kingdom, Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper also indicated that they had summoned the Iranian ambassador "to underline the gravity of this moment and to hold Iran to account for the horrendous reports" the British government received about the situation in the country.

"I have spoken to Foreign Minister Araghchi and told him directly: the Iranian government must immediately end the violence, defend fundamental rights and freedoms and ensure the safety of British citizens," Cooper wrote on X.

In turn, the Foreign Ministry of Denmark summoned the charge d'affaires of the Ayatollahs' regime, in the absence of the ambassador in the country, "to express the government's condemnation of the Iranian regime's use of violence against protesters."

According to a statement, the ministry also urged "Iran to comply with its international obligations, including the right to freedom of expression, association and assembly." "This also applies to guaranteeing freedom and unhindered internet access," he said.

In Spain, Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said that "what we are going to convey" to the ambassador "is that we must respect the right of peaceful demonstration of Iranians, their freedom of expression."