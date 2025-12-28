'I think we'll get it done': Trump and Zelensky optimistic about a Ukraine-Russia peace deal

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 28 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, were optimistic on Sunday after meeting in Florida and assured that an eventual peace agreement to end the war between Ukraine and Russia is at an advanced stage. However, they admitted that sensitive issues remain unresolved.

After the meeting, Trump confirmed at a press conference that the negotiations had made significant progress, though he avoided setting definitive deadlines. "I think we'll get it done," the U.S. leader said. "I don't want to say when, but I think we'll get it done."

Earlier, he had acknowledged that there are still "one or two very thorny issues, very tough issues, but I think we're doing very well."

Zelensky, who has had a complicated relationship with Trump, agreed and called the meeting positive.

"We had a really great discussion," he told reporters after the meeting. "We discussed all the aspects of the peace framework."

The Ukrainian leader added that, in general terms, the agreement would be about 90% consensual and that security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States, Europe and Kiev are "almost agreed."

One of the main sticking points that remains is territory. When asked about the most complex issues, Trump noted that the central problem is "the land," referring to Russian-occupied regions in eastern Ukraine."Some of that land has been taken. Some of that land is maybe up for grabs," he said.

Following the meeting, Trump and Zelensky also held talks with European leaders. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, noted that there had been "good progress" and emphasized that any agreement will have to include "Ironclad security guarantees from day one."

The meeting took place amid strong military tension. Just a day earlier, Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kiev, which left fatalities and dozens wounded. Zelensky denounced Moscow's rejection of proposals for a Christmas ceasefire and called for increased international pressure on the Kremlin.

Hours before the meeting, Trump revealed that he spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a conversation he described as "good and very productive." According to the U.S. leader, his message was direct: "Gotta make a deal. Gotta get it done. Too many people died."

Although there is still no final closed text, both leaders agreed that the process is at a decisive stage and that, despite the remaining obstacles, there is a real window to reach an agreement to end almost four years of war.