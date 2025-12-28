Russia launches heavy attack on Kiev: at least 1 dead and 32 wounded

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de diciembre, 2025

Russia launched a heavy attack against Ukraine in the early hours of Saturday, December 27. According to authorities in Kiev, the focus of the missiles and explosions, the result was one dead and at least 32 injured, including two children.

According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia launched a total of 519 drones and 40 missiles overnight, focusing the attack on the city's energy and civilian infrastructure.

Volodymir Zelensky, president of Ukraine, condemned the attack during his visit to Canada: "This attack is Russia's response to our efforts for peace. It clearly shows that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not want peace." The Ukrainian leader recently traveled to Halifax, Nova Scotia, to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

During their meeting, Carney announced an additional $2.5 billion in economic aid for Ukraine.

The Russian attack lasted at least ten hours, making it one of the longest of the year. Amid freezing temperatures in Eastern Europe, Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kiev, said more than 2,600 residential buildings were currently without heat, as well as 187 kindergartens and 138 schools.

The attacks came just days after Zelensky announced that he would soon meet with Donald Trump. "We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level—with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year," he announced on his X account.

The announcement came after the latest round of negotiations between Washington, DC, and Kyiv, which ended with the drafting of an updated 20-point plan (pushed by Zelensky) to end the war.