"Afuera!": the Javier Milei Institute is created in Germany to work on deregulation policies

Published by Víctor Mendoza 10 de diciembre, 2025

The figure of Javier Milei, president of Argentina, arrives in force in Germany. Far from being a visit, it turns out that a think tank bearing his name was recently founded: the Javier Milei Institute for Deregulation. It will work together with economists and politicians to promote public policies related to reducing the bureaucratic hurdles of the German system.

According to local media, Epoch Times Deutsch, the think tank will be headed by Carlos A. Gebauer, who will be accompanied by specialists in law, economics, and public policy. Some of the names that came to light are those of Frauke Petry, former leader of the AfD party and founder of Team Freedom; Philipp Bagus, economist and biographer of the Argentine president; and Joana Cotar, former AfD deputy.

In the economic field, the participation of Barbara Kolm, president of the Hayek Institute of Vienna and founder of the Austrian Center for Economics, as well as Stefan Kooths, president of the Hayek Society and vice-president of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, stands out.

Despite being composed of these weighty names within the German political world, many board members belong to Team Freedom, a recently founded non-partisan group. In addition, the think tank considers itself politically independent.

In an interview with Fridays for Future, Petry stressed that the institution aims to "develop concrete deregulation measures for Germany and Europe." They will do this by creating a public policy series that "includes all the methods and instruments necessary to implement comprehensive deregulation in Germany as well."

As for the possible partisan ties of the Javier Milei Institute for Deregulation, Petry stressed that the idea is to help with proposals to the "next center-right government, whatever its composition," so that it can reduce bureaucracy and the scope of the federal government.