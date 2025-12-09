U.S. says there is "no credible evidence" of electoral fraud in Honduras

Published by Víctor Mendoza 9 de diciembre, 2025

(AFP) The Honduran presidential elections were intact and "there is no credible evidence" to indicate they should be annulled, a U.S. State Department spokesman said Monday, amid suspense over the outcome of the polls.

Right-wing candidate Nasry Asfura, backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, led the tight presidential race with 98% of the tallies counted, albeit by a slim margin.

The ruling Libre party called for "the total nullity" of the elections and called for popular mobilizations, even though it came in a distant third place.

"The will of the Honduran people was a repudiation of government management by the Libre party" a State Department spokesman told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"The elections were closely monitored by the OAS, the EU, and domestic observers," the spokesman recalled.

Libre announced an "Extraordinary Assembly of National Dignity" on Dec. 13, after denouncing Trump's alleged "interference."

"We urge all parties to respect the independence of electoral institutions," the State Department demanded.

Asfura, a 67-year-old businessman, had 40.57% of the vote against 39.10% for right-winger Salvador Nasralla, a 72-year-old television presenter and representative of the Liberal Party (PL).

However, the vote count is shrouded in controversy after being interrupted by technical problems.