Voz News: Political analyst Franklin Camargo assures that Mamdani is 'similar to Chávez and Maduro'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 22 de noviembre, 2025

Voz News anchor and Executive Director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst Franklin Camargo about what lies ahead for New York City under the administration of newly elected Zohran Mamdani. Some Democratic politicians have called Mamdani's proposals extreme and nearly impossible to materialize.

"It is something very important and very regrettable that the majority of Democrats did not vote in favor of condemning socialism. [...] Here is a crucial question: Is Zohran Mamdani a socialist? Of course he is, is he a socialist similar to the Latin American and populists who have destroyed institutions, similar to a Chavez, Maduro or Petro? The answer is a resounding yes," Camargo commented.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.