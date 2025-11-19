Voz News: the former undersecretary of defense for the Western Hemisphere said that "The Mexican state cannot allow drug traffickers to control power"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de noviembre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere Sergio de la Peña on the newscast about the recent statements issued by President Donald Trump in which he assured that he did not rule out materializing certain actions against Mexico, in the framework of the anti-narcotics operation that his administration deployed last September in both the Pacific and the Caribbean.

"Trump has been very clear, when people try to understand what he wants to do, just listen to what he says: 'I want to stop the flow of drugs, I want people who entered the United States illegally to return.' Those are the specified visions that he has said, the implied ones are that he wants to reestablish deterrence. [...] The Mexican state cannot allow drug traffickers to control power, and when you see the links that exist between politicians and cartels, that is wrong," said de la Peña.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.