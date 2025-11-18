While in hiding, María Corina Machado, Nobel Peace Prize winner, presents ‘Manifesto for the Freedom of Venezuela’

Published by Víctor Mendoza 18 de noviembre, 2025

María Corina Machado, leader of the Venezuelan opposition, published a manifesto in which she establishes the bases to start the reconstruction of Venezuela once a transition is enacted. She argued that "[the Nicolás Maduro] regime’s long and violent abuse of power is ending."

The document, published by The Washington Post, explains that "we, the citizens of Venezuela, are not appealing to power or privilege, but rather to the eternal rights that have been bestowed upon every human. It is from this foundation that truth is born: no ruler, faction or tyrannical force has the ability to dictate to individuals what is theirs by right: freedom."

Machado, who has been in hiding for more than a year, conveyed a message of determination to Venezuelans, stating that "freedom is not a privilege that is bestowed by a government; rather, it is an inherent right woven into

the very essence of our humanity."

In that sense, the manifesto detailed that "dignity is the catalyst that will elevate the Venezuelan’s hearts and minds again. It will motivate hope."

The manifesto highlights that will "create a new world where our people will rise from this dark age of oppression with a single, unbreakable mission: freedom."

The opposition leader assured that once the Chavista regime is out of power, the right to property and to "reclaim what was stolen" will be protected, and affirmed that in a new Venezuela, "the government will provide the conditions to create a free and competitive economy."

"Because in a free republic the only sovereign is the people; because our popular and national sovereignty is inalienable; and because we Venezuelans know that freedom must be defended every day — there is no room for fear," specified the preamble of the document signed by Machado.

"Envision a new Venezuela perched on top of the Western Hemisphere, as the premier global energy hub – a symbol of independence and innovation," she added.