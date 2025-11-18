Trump says Maduro "has not been good to the United States" and does not rule out sending troops to Venezuela

Published by Virginia Martínez 17 de noviembre, 2025

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said Monday that he is keeping open all alternatives to face the Venezuelan crisis, including a possible military intervention. From the White House, the president stressed that the situation in Venezuela demands a firm response and that his administration will evaluate every available scenario to protect U.S. interests.

"I don't rule out anything. We have to take care of Venezuela," he said when asked if he ruled out sending U.S. troops to the field.

Openness to a tactical dialogue, without softening the message.

Despite his firm stance, the president confirmed that he would be willing to talk to Maduro if he considers it useful: "Yeah, I probably would talk to him. I talked to everybody," he said when questioned about whether he would hold a direct dialogue before authorizing operations against the regime.

Trump clarified that his willingness to talk does not imply any sympathy towards the Venezuelan dictatorship. On the contrary, he expressed his support for the Venezuelan people and highlighted the destruction caused by chavismo. "I love Venezuela. I love the people of Venezuela. But what they've done to this country (...) will ever be forgotten," he said.