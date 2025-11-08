Journalist Idania Chirinos in Voz News: "Maduro may intend to negotiate, what I do not see viable is that Diosdado Cabello is willing"

Published by Víctor Mendoza 7 de noviembre, 2025

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed journalist Idania Chirinos about the possible intention of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro to leave power, in view of the pressure exerted by the Administration of President Donald Trump in the framework of his anti-narcotics operation.

"For the first time, I think many of us are enjoying that the one who does not sleep is Maduro and not the rest of Venezuelans. [...] Maduro and the regime have a desperate behavior, it tells you the harassment of organizational dissidence, which is what has remained in Venezuela. [...] Maduro may intend to negotiate, what I do not see viable is that his entourage, Diosdado Cabello, for example, is willing to negotiate or allow Maduro to negotiate", said Chirinos.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.