Journalist Víctor Arteaga on the Mexican government's oil aid to Cuba: "We have become a Venezuela"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 29 de octubre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed journalist Víctor Arteaga on the newscast about the current situation in Mexico and the aid that the government of Claudia Sheinbaum continues to provide to the Cuban tyranny by sending subsidized oil. During the interview, Yapor and Arteaga discussed the dangerous drift the Mexican government is taking and the way in which it increasingly bears resemblance to the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela.

"The Congress and the majority in the Senate does not allow the opposition to do absolutely to avoid this situation. The government does not ask, the government does. And we find out from the investigations that we journalists do, but at no time is it reported what the Mexican government is going to do. We have become a Venezuela in this sense, you will remember that with Hugo Chavez the Venezuelan Government was the main supplier of fuel to Cuba. Well, today Mexico is," said Arteaga.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.