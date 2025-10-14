Washington withdraws visas of more than 50 Mexican politicians to combat drug trafficking

Published by Sabrina Martin 14 de octubre, 2025

The Trump Administration revoked the visas of at least 50 Mexican politicians and officials as part of an offensive targeting drug cartels and their alleged political allies, according to Reuters reports and statements picked up by media outlets. The cancellations would mainly affect members of the ruling Morena party, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, as well as dozens of officials from other parties, Mexican sources told Reuters.

Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Avila is one of several officials who have already publicly confirmed the cancellation of her U.S. visa, categorically denying any link to organized crime.

Washington: a discreet and flexible mechanism

A senior State Department official noted that visas, including those of foreign officials, can be revoked at any time for activities that contravene the U.S. national interest. Reasons cited for revocation include drug trafficking, corruption, espionage, or facilitation of illegal immigration; the official stressed that visas are a privilege, not a right.

Sources consulted with knowledge of the process indicated that visa revocation allows the United States to exert diplomatic pressure without the same threshold or visibility as an economic sanction or criminal prosecution.

Regional reach and recent precedents The campaign to withdraw visas is not limited to Mexico. Last month, the Trump Administration revoked the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro for what they described as "reckless and inflammatory actions" following his participation in an anti-Israel demonstration. Likewise, more than 20 judges and officials in Brazil and at least 14 political and business figures in Costa Rica have had their visas cancelled, according to reports.

Reactions in Mexico and political risk

The move has caused concern among Mexico's political elite, who travel frequently to the United States and rely on the visa for official and private activities. Several Mexican sources told Reuters that the widespread cancellation has generated confusion and fear of being under investigation, while many affected have avoided speaking publicly because they consider the move a reputational stain.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said in her usual press conference that she has no official information on the revocations and recalled that the United States does not always notify the Mexican government when it cancels visas, as it is personal information regarding the individuals involved.