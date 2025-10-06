France: Prime minister resigns hours after announcing new cabinet

Published by Williams Perdomo 6 de octubre, 2025

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned Monday, hours after appointing a new cabinet, the Élysée Palace confirmed.

Lecornu, appointed Sept. 9, announced the composition of the new government Sunday night and immediately faced criticism from across the political spectrum.

Following news of Sébastien Lecornu’s resignation, the National Rally called for new elections. Party president Jordan Bardella, whose party was founded by Jean-Marie Le Pen, urged President Emmanuel Macron to dissolve the National Assembly and let the French decide at the ballot box.

"There will certainly be a return to the polls in the coming weeks, if not in the coming months, and the National Rally will be ready to assume its responsibilities," Bardella said, according to Le Figaro.