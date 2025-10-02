"It seems a realistic proposal": Pope Leo XIV praised Trump's plan for peace in Gaza

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de octubre, 2025

Pope Leo XIV explained Tuesday that President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza seemed "realistic" to him. As detailed by Vatican News, the pontiff issued his statements during an appearance before journalists, in which he commented on what was planned by the Republican leader that "So far it seems a realistic proposal," adding that one of his greatest wishes was that the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas would accept the plan "within the established time frame."

Likewise, the pope explained that it was important that it could materialize not only the release of hostages held by the jihadist organization, but also a cease-fire to avoid further bloodshed. "It’s important, nonetheless, that there be a ceasefire and the release of the hostages. But there are elements there that I think are very interesting, and I hope Hamas will accept it within the established time frame," he added.

Far from being the first time the pope has spoken out on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, after the terrorist group attacked the Jewish state inside its own territory on Oct. 7, 2023, the fact is that the pontiff has on several occasions expressed his rejection of the war and his solidarity with the Palestinians. In September, the Pope Leo XIV wrote on his X account that he conveyed "my profound closeness to the Palestinian people in Gaza, who continue to live in fear and to survive in unacceptable conditions, forced once again from their own lands." Likewise, the pontiff added: "Before Almighty God, who commanded ‘Thou shalt not kill,’ and throughout human history, every person always has an inviolable dignity, to be respected and upheld. I renew my appeal for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a negotiated diplomatic solution."