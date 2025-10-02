The United States will help Ukraine launch long-range missiles against 'energy targets' inside Russia

Published by Joaquín Núñez 1 de octubre, 2025

The United States will provide intelligence to Ukraine to launch long-range missiles inside Russia. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, amid stalled negotiations to end the war between the two European countries. In recent weeks, Donald Trump expressed frustration with the behavior of his Russian peer, Vladimir Putin.

"President Trump recently signed off on allowing intelligence agencies and the Pentagon to aid Kyiv with the strikes. U.S. officials are asking North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies to provide similar support, these people said. The expanded intelligence-sharing with Kyiv is the latest sign that Trump is deepening support for Ukraine as his efforts to advance peace talks have stalled," the WSJ reported.

The sources also remarked that it will be the first time since the start of the war that the White House will help Ukraine attack "energy targets," such as refineries, pipelines, power plants and other infrastructure far from its borders.

According to the cited media outlet, the decision was made even before Trump takes direct aim at Putin on his Truth Social account.

"After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like 'a paper tiger,'" Trump tweeted in late September, marking for the first time a clear distance from the Russian leader's stance.

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, recently met with Trump during the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York City. As it transpired, the European leader asked Trump to send Tomahawk-type missiles. JD Vance clarified that they are analyzing this request.