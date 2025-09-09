The former deputy director of intelligence of the Southern Command affirmed that Hegseth's visit to Puerto Rico may be the preparation of an escalation against Maduro

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de septiembre, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed former U.S. Southern Command deputy director of intelligence, Jesús Romero, with whom she talked about Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's visit to Puerto Rico, as well as the efforts that the President's administration is making to combat narcoterrorist groups in the region. Donald Trump has underway against several of the most important narco-terrorist groups in Latin America, including the Cartel of the Suns in Venezuela.

On the question of whether Hegseth's visit could represent the preparation of an escalation against the regime of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, Romero commented: "Definitely yes, but I think it has an even higher significance than we think. The War Department received the draft war strategy for 2025, and under this draft I understand that hemispheric security receives a higher priority than any other. That means that within the options and within the problems that we might have, the fact that we are with this contingent in the Caribbean is directly responding to the priority of the United States."

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.