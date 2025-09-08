Australian woman who killed family members with toxic mushrooms sentenced to life in prison

Published by Diane Hernández 8 de septiembre, 2025

An Australian woman who killed three of her husband's relatives with food poisoned with toxic mushrooms was sentenced Monday to life in prison, with the possibility of seeking parole in 33 years.

After a highly publicized trial, Erin Patterson was found guilty in July of murdering the parents and an aunt of her estranged husband in 2023 during a lunch that began with prayer and lively conversation but ended in tragedy.

The 50-year-old woman argued during the court proceedings that the veal dish she had prepared was accidentally contaminated with Amanita phalloides, or the Death Mushroom, one of the world's most lethal fungi.

Her trial drew podcasters, film crews and crime buffs from around the world to rural Morwell, a quiet village in the state of Victoria best known for its pageant roses.

The motive for the murders remains a mystery.

Reading out her sentence on Monday, Victorian Supreme Court Justice Christopher Beale said Patterson had inflicted "trauma" on her victims and their families. "Her lack of remorse rubs salt in the wounds," he said.

"The gravity of your crime justifies the imposition of the maximum penalties for your crimes," he told the woman.

No parole eligibility until age 83 Patterson received a life sentence, but the judge allowed her parole eligibility after 33 years, when she will be 83 years old. She now has 28 days to appeal both her conviction and sentence.



In July, a 12-person jury found the woman guilty in the deaths of her husband Simon's parents, Don and Gail Patterson, as well as his aunt Heather Wilkinson, at their home in Leongatha, Victoria.



Simon had also been invited to the fateful dinner, but withdrew a day earlier and sent a message to Patterson saying he felt "uncomfortable" attending. The couple, long separated but still legally married, were arguing over child support for Simon's children.

Another charge of attempted murder

Patterson was also found responsible Monday for attempting to murder Wilkinson's husband, Ian, the sole survivor of the lunch with the poisonous mushrooms.

Following Monday's sentencing, the man, a pastor at a local church, thanked everyone for the "prayers and message of support," but asked for privacy as the family continues to grieve.