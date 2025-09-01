U.S. assesses new sanctions against Russia after Putin intensifies bombing of Ukraine

Published by Agustina Blanco 1 de septiembre, 2025

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that "all options are on the table" regarding possible sanctions against Russia in response to the recent bombings in Ukraine.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News at Martin's Tavern, Bessent expressed concern about the escalating violence ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite recent diplomatic efforts to achieve peace.

Bessent's comments come on the heels of a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, aimed at exploring a possible peace deal. However, far from de-escalating hostilities, Russia stepped up its attacks.

On Thursday, a missile and drone barrage left at least 17 dead, including four children, and 48 wounded in Kiev, according to reports by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Ukrainian capital's municipal administration.

In that vein, Bessent criticized Putin's attitude, noting that, following talks in Anchorage and a subsequent phone call with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Russian leader "has done the opposite" of what he promised, escalating the "despicable" attacks. “With President Trump, all options are on the table, and I think we'll be examining those very closely this week," the secretary assured.

A possible Putin strategy



According to experts consulted by Fox News Digital, the attacks could be a strategy by Putin to buy time while maintaining military pressure, seeking to avoid secondary sanctions that the Trump Administration has threatened to impose. These sanctions could target countries or entities that facilitate Russian war funding, such as those that purchase Russian oil.

In this context, the Treasury secretary also addressed tensions with India following the imposition of tariffs by the US due to New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, which the White House considers indirect support for Moscow's war effort.