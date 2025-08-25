Giant billboard on Colombian-Venezuelan border reminds of reward for Nicolás Maduro
A billboard on the Simón Bolívar International Highway in Villa del Rosario, near the Colombia-Venezuela border, advertises the million-dollar reward offered by the Trump administration for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello.
On August 7, 2025, the U.S. doubled the reward for Maduro to $50 million and set a $25 million reward for the capture of Cabello.
Hugo Chávez’s successor faces federal charges including “conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism” and cocaine trafficking, among others, while the U.S. embassy in Venezuela issued a travel alert advising Americans to avoid the country.
