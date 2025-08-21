A mass brawl at Independiente-Universidad de Chile Copa Sudamericana match ends with ten injured and 90 arrested

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de agosto, 2025

A massive brawl during the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana between Club Atlético Independiente de Avellaneda and Club Universidad de Chile ended with at least ten people injured, some of them seriously, and around 90 people being arrested. The game had to be canceled.

According to AFP, the mass brawl began in the 48th minute, when Universidad de Chile fans in one of the upper stands started throwing objects—such as sticks, bottles, and even seats—at Independiente de Avellaneda supporters seated in the lower section of the stadium.

The Argentines reacted by throwing the same objects and climbing up to where the Chilean fans were, which unleashed chaos at the Libertadores de America Stadium, Independiente de Avellaneda's home ground.

The referee, Uruguayan Gustavo Tejera, decided to temporarily suspend the match due to the altercations that were taking place in the stands.

Subsequently, CONMEBOL—as organizer of the competition—issued a brief communiqué in which it stated that it considered the clash between the Argentine and Chilean teams as cancelled.

"Stab wounds"

This pitched battle had such transcendence that even diplomatic channels were forced to intervene. The Chilean ambassador to Argentina, José Antonio Viera-Gallo, told Cooperativa FM radio that "there were victims of stabbing," adding that one of the injured was in serious condition, according to AFP.

For his part, the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, said that it will be the justice system that will determine the responsibility for these acts. In addition, he took aim at the organization.

"What happened in Avellaneda between the fans of Independiente and Universidad de Chile is wrong in too many ways, from the violence in the barras to the obvious irresponsibility in the organization. Justice will have to determine those responsible," wrote Boric on X.