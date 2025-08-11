Zelensky assures that his government will not let the Kremlin 'deceive' the United States

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de agosto, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured Sunday that his government will not allow Russia to "deceive" the United States, just days after President Donald Trump announced, via his Truth Social account, that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Aug. 15 in Alaska. "Of course, our team is working with the United States — not a single day goes by without communication on how to ensure real peace. We understand Russia's intention to try to deceive America — we will not allow this. I greatly value the determination with which President Trump is committed to bringing an end to the killings in this war," Zelensky commented in a speech on Sunday

Also, the Ukrainian president said that every day, "many people are giving their lives," adding that "the sole root cause of these killings is Putin’s desire to wage war and manipulate everyone he comes into contact with. We in Ukraine know Russia well — and that is why, in extremely difficult circumstances, Ukrainians have endured more than three years of full-scale war. We will certainly defend our state and our independence. I thank everyone who is helping."

Trump commented that "there’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both"

While the focus of the meeting between Trump and Putin is expected to be on a peace agreement to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Republican leader commented that "there'll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both." Faced with these words, Zelensky publicly expressed his disagreement through his social networks, in which he commented that his country was ready to make "real" decisions that could finally bring peace, but emphasized that any settlement that does not include Ukraine would undermine this end.

"President Trump announced preparations for his meeting with Putin in Alaska. Very far away from this war, which is raging on our land, against our people, and which anyway can't be ended without us, without Ukraine. The Ukrainian people deserve peace. But all partners must understand what a dignified peace is. Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier. We are ready to work together with President Trump, together with all our partners for real and, most importantly, lasting peace. A peace that will not collapse because of Moscow's desires," Zelensky commented on his X account.