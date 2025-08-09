Trump nominates Tammy Bruce as deputy U.S. representative to the U.N.

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump nominated State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce as the next deputy United States representative to the United Nations, with the rank of ambassador on Saturday. Since Trump took office for the second time in January, Bruce has relied on this position at the agency, where she has proven to be one of the most loyal political figures to the conservative leader within the administration, giving dozens of press conferences at the department despite a short time there.

"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador. Since the beginning of my Second Term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job. Tammy Bruce will represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations. Congratulations Tammy!" wrote Trump in a post via his Truth Social account.

Bruce has supported all of Trump's foreign policy decisions.

Before assuming the position of State Department spokeswoman, Bruce was a figure as well known as she was outstanding both in the Republican Party and in the conservative world, after her time as a commentator and political contributor on Fox News for more than two decades, in which she highlighted her clear opposition to the radical drift into which the Democratic Party began to fall since the 2000s. Likewise, Bruce is the author of books such as Fear Itself: Exposing the Left's Mind-Killing Agenda, which was one of the most referential within the American right by offering a fierce criticism of both progressives and the socialist positions of many Democratic figures.

Over the past seven months, Bruce has defended every foreign policy decision the Trump Administration has made, including support for the Government of Israel in its war against the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza, as well as peace negotiations with Russia and Ukraine to end the war between the two countries. Similarly, Bruce has supported Trump's decisions on immigration issues, such as mass raids and even visa revocation.