Worldwide shock and anger over images of hostages released by Hamas

Published by Israel Duro 3 de agosto, 2025

Numerous world leaders expressed their "shock" and condemnation over videos of two Israeli hostages released by Palestinian terror groups showing them starving and even one of them digging what he himself claims will be his grave. US special envoy Steve Witkoff, met with families of the hostages and re-emphasized "President Donald Trump's commitment" to freeing all the hostages.

In a post on X, EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas denounced "the barbarity of Hamas" and demanded the "immediate and unconditional" release of all hostages. In addition, Kallas called on the terrorist group to lay down its arms to "end its rule in Gaza."

France calls for the disarmament and departure of the Hamas government

Also the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, spoke in the same vein: "Despicable and unbearable images of the Israeli hostages held for 666 days in Gaza by Hamas. Their ordeal must end. They must be released unconditionally. Hamas must be disarmed and excluded from the Gaza government."

"Victims do not hold hostages. Savages do."

More forceful was Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who, also from Elon Musk's network called on the international community to reflect on what is happening:

"Victims don't hold hostages. Savages do. Heroes support the hostages. Traitors support Hamas and call for sanctions. Whose side are you on?"

Fetterman to Hamas: "Disarm and end this hell on earth in Gaza."

From the US, Senator John Fetterman again expressed his support and solidarity for the families of Hamas prisoners, recalling his meeting with some of them. He, too, appealed to the terrorist group, "Hamas: send these poor souls home, disarm, and end this hell on earth in Gaza."

Milei shares post comparing Hamas to Nazis

Although he did not write a post directly, Argentina's Javier Milei reposted a message from National Deputy for CABA Sabrina Ajmechet who directly compared Hamas to the Nazis, although stressing a difference: "The Nazis hid the extermination camps. Hamas, on the other hand, displays its crimes with pride. Their impunity, they believe, is infinite. And perhaps they are right."