Israel deplores Gaza church bombing, calls it a mistake, vows to investigate what happened
"Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and worshippers," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that Israel "deeply regrets" the bombing of a church in Gaza, which killed three people in the morning. In a statement released by his office, he described the event as a "tragedy."
"Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza's Holy Family Church. Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful," Israel's prime minister said.
In this regard, Netanyahu also thanked Pope Leo XIV for his message after learning of the attack. He further detailed that Israel is investigating the incident. "Remains committed to protecting civilians and holy sites," Netanyahu maintained.
President Trump called Netanyahu upon learning of the attack. The information was confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. During the conversation, the Israeli prime minister called the attack a mistake.
