Russia becomes the first country to recognize Afghanistan's Taliban government

Published by Leandro Fleischer 4 de julio, 2025

On Thursday, Russia accepted the credentials of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Moscow, becoming the first country in the world to officially recognize the Taliban government.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it aims to strengthen ties with Afghanistan by supporting the Afghan authorities in all efforts related to combating drug trafficking and terrorism. It’s important to remember, however, that the Taliban themselves have been responsible for some of the most heinous acts of terrorism in recent decades.

Moscow also noted that this move aims to foster important economic and trade opportunities with Kabul.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed appreciation for Russia’s “courageous step,” adding that, “with Allah’s help,” Moscow’s move will set an example for other countries.

Taliban oppression



It should be noted that the Taliban is an Islamist terrorist organization that ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, during which they heavily oppressed the population—especially women. They forbade women from leaving home alone or receiving an education and forced them to cover their entire bodies, including their faces.

During its first rule, the Taliban also stoned opponents and provided support and refuge to Al-Qaeda, the terrorist group responsible for the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Following the brutal attack on U.S. soil, U.S. forces overthrew the Taliban regime. Over the next two decades, the Taliban waged a war against foreign forces, resulting in the deaths of thousands of American and British soldiers.

In 2021, following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan during the Biden administration, the Taliban regained power and reinstated harsh Sharia (Islamic law) restrictions—primarily impacting women, as previously noted.

Despite repeated efforts to gain recognition, the Taliban had so far failed to achieve it. However, countries like China, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan maintain ambassadors in Kabul—an action viewed as a potential step toward recognizing the Taliban government.

In August 2021, following the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, the United States froze billions of dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank and imposed sanctions on the Taliban leadership.

Russia and Afghanistan, a complex and bloody relationship



Russia’s relationship with Afghanistan has been marked by periods of conflict. In December 1979, Soviet troops invaded Afghanistan aiming to install a communist government but became embroiled in a long and costly war against jihadist fighters. In 1989, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev ordered their withdrawal from the country.

In 2003, Russia designated the Taliban as a terrorist organization. However, since the radical Islamist group regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, relations have gradually shifted, leading Moscow to remove the Taliban from its list of terrorist groups last April.

However, recognition of the Taliban is expected to remain limited unless the Afghan regime lifts the harsh restrictions on fundamental freedoms, especially those affecting women.