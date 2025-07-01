Netanyahu confirms meeting with Trump in DC next week

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 1 de julio, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Tuesday that he will meet with Donald Trump and other senior officials in Washington next week.

The invitation from Trump "followed the great victory we achieved in Operation Rising Lion" against Iran, Netanyahu said during a Cabinet meeting. "Capitalizing on success is no less important than achieving it."

Netanyahu said he is also scheduled to meet with Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State and acting White House National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff.

"We have a few matters to finalize beforehand to reach a trade agreement, in addition to other issues," Netanyahu said of his planned meeting with Lutnick. "There will also be meetings with congressional and Senate leaders, as well as security meetings, that I will not detail here."

According to Israel’s Ynet news outlet, Netanyahu is expected to depart for Washington on Sunday, ahead of a meeting with Trump at the White House the next day.

