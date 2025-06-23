Live: Iran claims to have fired missiles at US bases in Qatar and Iraq

Published by Víctor Mendoza 23 de junio, 2025

Iranian state-run television claims that Tehran fired missiles at U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq, AFP reports. The strikes were described by it as a "potent" response to the U.S. bombing of its nuclear facilities over the weekend, which it defined as an "aggression."

The AP detailed after Iranian media claimed that one of the targets was the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a country that had closed its airspace. According to The Jerusalem Post, there were 10 ballistic missiles against that base and one more against the base in Iraq.

The times are in Eastern Standard Time (ET).

01:33 pm Qatar claims to have "successfully" intercepted Iranian missiles against a U.S. base "Qatari air defenses successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting the Al Udeid air base," the Qatari government said. "The incident caused no deaths or injuries."



It also said it considered the attack "a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law."