British MPs approve abortion without restrictions: up to the moment of birth, no reason required

Published by Israel Duro 18 de junio, 2025

British MPs have approved decriminalizing de facto abortion up until the moment of birth. Thus, thanks to the 379 votes that backed lawmaker Tonia Antoniazzi's amendment NC1, "no crime is committed when a woman acts in relation to her own pregnancy." That is, there will be no restriction or need for cause for a chemical abortion until late in gestation. The House of Lords now has the final say in giving the green light to this measure.

A second amendment, the NC20, by Stella Creasy, sought to remove all criminal offenses criminalized when performing abortion, but did not come to a vote amid government criticism of the initiative. The proposal by Dr. Caroline Johnson on the repeal of the pill-by-mail scheme was rejected by 379 votes to 117.

"It reduces the unborn child to a non-entity"

Several MPs raised their voices during the debate to strongly oppose amendments to the bill, which will be implemented in England and Wales to replace the existing rule, which bans abortion after 24 weeks. For example, Julia Lopez, MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, denounced the "procedural ambush" that "reduces the unborn child to a non-entity."

In addition, the dangerous system of mailing pills through the post, "the real key to the rise in prosecutions of women for abortion," as noted by the pro-life organization Society for the Protection of the Unborn Child, was also addressed. MP Rebecca Paul pointed out that it was the "irresponsible decision" by MPs in the last Parliament to introduce mail-order pills during the pandemic that failed women like Carla Foster, and the decision to make it permanent that allowed Stuart Worby to poison his pregnant partner with abortion pills, killing their 15-week-old baby.

"This is a dark day, perhaps the darkest since 1967"

SPUC Public Policy Director Alithea Williams stated, "This is a dark day, perhaps the darkest since 1967, but I know that you will not give up now. This change has been made after only a two hour debate, with little notice. It was not in the Government’s manifesto, and it certainly doesn’t reflect public opinion. This means it is subject to challenge in the House of Lords, and we will continue to fight it there. And we will continue to campaign for the ending of the pills by policy, the true cause of the horrific late term abortions that the abortion lobby have been cynically exploiting."

"It is horrifying and heartbreaking that MPs have voted for this extreme and barbaric proposal. Our already liberal abortion law allows an estimated 300,000 babies a year to be killed. Now, even the very limited protection afforded by the law is being stripped away by MPs who seem to have no compassion for babies in the womb, even those ready to be born alive. They have shown just how out of touch they are with a public who certainly do NOT agree with abortion up to birth."

62% of Britons want illegal abortion to remain a criminal offence

This last statement is what emerges from the latest polls. According to the polls, 62% of people agree that "illegal abortion should remain a criminal offense to protect both the fetus and vulnerable women who might be forced to have an abortion against their will, for example, by an abusive partner." Barely a paltry 5% support extending the abortion limit up to the moment of birth.