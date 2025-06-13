Iran announces internet restrictions after Israel's attacks
"They will be lifted once normalcy is restored," the ministry said in a statement reported by the ISNA agency.
The Iranian Communications Ministry reported Friday that internet restrictions had been applied across the country following Israel's attacks.
"Temporary internet restrictions were imposed in the country," the ministry said in a statement carried by ISNA news agency, adding that these "will be lifted once normalcy is restored."
Israel launched strikes against about 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear and military facilities, and Tehran, the capital, early Friday in an operation that the Islamic Republic considers "a declaration of war."
Significant casualties in Iran
Iran reported that the attacks claimed the lives of the powerful chief of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hosein Salami, and the top commander, Gholam Ali Rashid, in addition to six nuclear scientists. Chief of the General Staff Mohamed Bagheri was also killed, according to Iranian state-run television.
The attack comes amidst stalemate in the negotiations launched in April between Washington and Tehran on the Iranian nuclear program.
Trump: "It will only get worse"
"Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left ... JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," Trump stated on Truth Social.
In that regard, the Republican leader stressed that the upcoming attacks that have already been planned are even more brutal.
On Thursday, Trump called on Israel to refrain from attacking Iran's nuclear facilities because Washington was "close" to reaching an agreement on Tehran's nuclear program.