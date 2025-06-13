Iran announces internet restrictions after Israel's attacks

Published by Diane Hernández 13 de junio, 2025

The Iranian Communications Ministry reported Friday that internet restrictions had been applied across the country following Israel's attacks.

"Temporary internet restrictions were imposed in the country," the ministry said in a statement carried by ISNA news agency, adding that these "will be lifted once normalcy is restored."

Israel launched strikes against about 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear and military facilities, and Tehran, the capital, early Friday in an operation that the Islamic Republic considers "a declaration of war."

Significant casualties in Iran

Iran reported that the attacks claimed the lives of the powerful chief of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hosein Salami, and the top commander, Gholam Ali Rashid, in addition to six nuclear scientists. Chief of the General Staff Mohamed Bagheri was also killed, according to Iranian state-run television.

The attack comes amidst stalemate in the negotiations launched in April between Washington and Tehran on the Iranian nuclear program.