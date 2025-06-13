Tehran in the aftermath of the bombings. AFP .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de junio, 2025

Israel on Friday launched a new offensive against the Natanz uranium enrichment site in central Iran after hours earlier the Iranian regime declared Israel's massive attack targeting its nuclear and military facilities a "declaration of war."

"A few minutes ago, the Zionist regime attacked Natanz again," Iranian state-run television reported.

Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed early Friday that Israel had successfully struck Iran's nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had already confirmed that the Natanz site was one of those hit by the first strike, assuring that no increase in radiation levels had been observed in the area, AFP reported.

Tabriz Airport in flames

Following the attacks, Iran suspended flights from the capital's international airport and closed its airspace.

Hours later, Mehr news agency posted a video showing flames and smoke rising from Tabriz Airport, in East Azerbaijan province, with the caption, "Tabriz Airport right now."

This airport serves as a base for military flights by the Iranian Air Force and as a secondary base for its fighters.

Iranian Aerospace Forces decimated



The Israeli Defense Ministry also claimed Friday that the army's bombing raids on Iran killed most of the leadership of the Aerospace Forces of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Islamic Republic’s ideological armed group.

"Defense Minister [Israel Katz] was informed that the majority of the leadership of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force were eliminated while they were gathered in their subway headquarters," including their chief, Gen. Amirali Hajizadeh, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli strike also killed the commander of the drone force and the head of the air command, the Israeli statement said, per AFP.

Iranians protest in the streets of Tehran

In the center of Tehran, which houses most of the country’s official buildings, several Iranians sympathetic to the regime took to the streets to demonstrate: "Death to Israel, Death to the United States!" they chanted, waving flags.

Some also carried portraits of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei. According to state-run television, similar demonstrations are taking place in other cities across the country.

At least 95 civilians were injured following the attacks, an Iranian state television official said.

"At the moment, 95 people were injured and taken to medical centers in 12 provinces attacked," Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman for emergency services nationwide, told the channel.