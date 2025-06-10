INCIDENT
Austria: Death toll rises to 11 after school shooting
According to local media, a student — who also died in the attack — was the one who opened fire on other students and teachers. Several people were seriously injured.
A shooting at a school in the city of Graz in southeastern Austria on Tuesday has left at least 11 people dead, including the suspected attacker, and several others seriously injured, according to the Interior Ministry and the city’s mayor.
A woman died in a hospital in the southern Styria region after being admitted injured in a shooting by a former student at a school in Graz, the hospital reported.
She brings the total number of deaths from the shooting to ten, in addition to the attacker, who committed suicide.
The Orf network reported, citing police, that a student was the perpetrator of the shooting, which prompted the evacuation of the school.
The shooting left several seriously injured, including students and teachers, said police spokesman Fritz Grundnig, quoted by local media.
Tragedy in one of the 10 safest countries in the world
In February, a teenager was stabbed to death and five other people were injured in an attack in southern Austria. A 23-year-old Syrian asylum seeker was arrested during the incident.