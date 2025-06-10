Austria: Death toll rises to 11 after school shooting

Published by Víctor Mendoza 10 de junio, 2025

A shooting at a school in the city of Graz in southeastern Austria on Tuesday has left at least 11 people dead, including the suspected attacker, and several others seriously injured, according to the Interior Ministry and the city’s mayor.

A woman died in a hospital in the southern Styria region after being admitted injured in a shooting by a former student at a school in Graz, the hospital reported.

She brings the total number of deaths from the shooting to ten, in addition to the attacker, who committed suicide.

The Orf network reported, citing police, that a student was the perpetrator of the shooting, which prompted the evacuation of the school.

The shooting left several seriously injured, including students and teachers, said police spokesman Fritz Grundnig, quoted by local media.