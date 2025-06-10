Foro Madrid: The fight against socialism goes through Asunción
VOZ has a significant presence in this meeting that gathers patriotic and sovereigntist forces in view of a new electoral cycle that may represent a historical turn for the American continent.
Foro Madrid will hold its IV Regional Meeting in Asunción, Paraguay, on June 12 and 13, with the participation of some 40 panelists and the attendance of more than 1,500 people.
The venue for this new edition, which seeks to warn about the plans of the radical left to perpetuate itself in power, will be the Grand Theater of the Central Bank of Paraguay.
The objective of this meeting is to strengthen the governments, candidacies and projects of the patriotic and sovereigntist forces on both sides of the Atlantic facing a new electoral cycle that could represent a historic turn for the American continent, driven by the triumph of Donald Trump in the United States and Daniel Noboa in Ecuador.
Big personalities confirm their attendance at Foro Madrid
The fourth meeting of Foro Madrid will be attended by officials of the Paraguayan government, conservative leaders from the Americas, representatives of European political parties, important figures of the economic and social sphere, as well as leading right-wing academics and intellectuals.
Confirmed attendees include:
- Santiago Peña, president of Paraguay.
- Jorge Martín Frías, member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Spanish political party Vox and director of the Fundación Disenso.
- Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox and president of the Fundación Disenso.
- Hermann Tertsch, Spanish MEP for Vox.
- Raul Latorre, president of the Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay.
- Ricardo Ferrer, director of the Fundación Free's Center for Geopolitics, who will give a presentation on the new global reality.
- José Antonio Kast, leader of the Chilean Republican Party.
- Laura Martino, journalist for Grupo Nación.
- Agustín Laje, conservative Argentine political scientist and writer.
- Aldo Mariategui, journalist and political analyst. One of the most influential voices of critical thought against the advance of collectivism in Peru.
- María Fernanda Cabal, Colombian senator for the Democratic Center Party.
Voz Media present at Foro Madrid
The VOZ team will be very present, with a panelist during the fourth edition of Foro Madrid.
On June 12, Orlando Salazar, founder and president of VOZ, will introduce the first panel discussion on freedom of speech, under the title "Freedom of Speech Under Threat on Both Sides of the Atlantic."
Also, Karina Yapor, news director and host of Voz News, will be present on this panel along with Karina Mariani and Orlando Avendaño, senior editors of VOZ.
Avendaño is also a member of the international advisory board of Fundación Disenso.
Other panelists present at Foro Madrid
Foro Madrid will feature other prominent panelists from 17 countries, including:
- Unai Cano, host of Bipartidismo Stream and journalist for La Gaceta.
- Idania Chirinos, content director of NTN24.
- Luis Balcarce, deputy director of OK Diario.
- Enrique Vargas Peña, journalist for ABC Color.
- Melissa Ford, director of the Western Hemisphere Initiative at the America First Policy Institute.
- Ernesto Araujo, former foreign minister of Brazil.
- Salma Agüero, Paraguayan minister of youth.
- Lizarella Valiente, Paraguayan senator.
- Rocío Abed, Paraguayan deputy.
- Eniko Gyori, MEP for Hungary from political party Fidesz.
- Thibaut Francois, secretary-general of the French National Rally delegation to the European Parliament.
These panelists will address topics such as freedom of speech, sovereignty and free-market economics, with analysis from the political, economic and academic spheres.
Brief history of Foro de Madrid
In February 2022, the first meeting of Foro Madrid was held in Bogotá. On that occasion, the focus was on the danger that Gustavo Petro presents for Colombia.
The hotel that hosted the meeting in Bogotá was attacked by the urban terrorism group Primera Linea, linked to Petro and the Colombian radical left.
In March 2023, the second meeting was held in Lima amid the assault of the São Paulo Forum and Grupo Puebla on Peruvian institutions, following the failed coup d'état by socialist Pedro Castillo.
The meeting served as a platform to condemn those forces that sought to restore Castillo to power.
Last year, Foro Madrid was held in Buenos Aires and was inaugurated by Argentine President Javier Milei, as well as members of his cabinet and important figures in Ibero-American politics.
The meeting took place in the midst of the massive electoral fraud perpetrated by the regime of Nicolás Maduro and served to rally all the international forces that oppose socialism.
In the three previous meetings, warnings have been issued about the plans of the radical left to perpetuate itself in power, definitively destroying democracy and freedom, with the help of organized crime and intercontinental powers, as evidenced in the cases of Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua and Venezuela.