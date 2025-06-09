Sheinbaum criticizes Trump's immigration operations and threatens to call for protests over remittance taxes

Published by Sabrina Martin 8 de junio, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum intensified her criticism of the U.S. government's immigration policy following the detention of 35 undocumented Mexicans in operations carried out by ICE in Los Angeles, California. In addition, Sheinbaum recently launched an explicit call to mobilize in protest against possible taxes on remittances sent from the U.S. to Mexico.

This Sunday, during the inauguration of a hospital in Puebla, Sheinbaum rejected what she described as a policy of "raids and violence" by U.S. immigration authorities, and called for a comprehensive reform that contemplates the millions of Mexicans residing in the neighboring country. "That is our position," she said.

Criticism of raids, but no shared proposals

In her speech, the Mexican president not only criticized the raids, but also argued that the United States owes its prosperity to the work of millions of Mexicans. "The United States is what it is also thanks to the work of Mexicans who live on the other side of the border," she said. She added that her government has already contacted the detainees and their families through Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente and the consulates.

However, the president avoided mentioning the Mexican government's responsibility in regional migration control or bilateral cooperation on security and trade issues. Nor did she present specific proposals to reach a joint solution to the migratory phenomenon.

A few days ago, Sheinbaum also raised a possible public pressure response to the legislative bill approved by the U.S. House of Representatives that imposes a 3.5% tax on remittances sent from the country: "If necessary, we will mobilize. We do not want taxes on remittances from our compatriots, from the United States to Mexico," she declared.