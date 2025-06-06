Three Serbs jailed for vandalizing synagogues in Paris

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de junio, 2025

Three Serbian citizens were charged and jailed in Paris on suspicion of vandalizing with paint several emblematic buildings of the Jewish community in France, with the aim of "serving the interests of a foreign power," probably Russia, a source close to the investigation said Friday, AFP reported.

The three suspects, two of whom were born in 1995 and the third in 2003, were indicted Thursday night by an investigating judge, a judicial source said.

The three individuals were arrested Monday in southeastern France as they were preparing to leave the country, and face sentences of 20 years in prison and a fine of about $340,000.

The events occurred early last Saturday morning, when the Paris Holocaust memorial, three synagogues and a restaurant in the center of the French capital dawned stained with green paint.

The Israeli embassy in Paris described the incident as "a coordinated antisemitic attack."

According to sources close to the case, investigators suspect Russia may be behind what is seen as a possible act of destabilization.

Serbia maintains a close political relationship with Russia, and did not impose sanctions on Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.