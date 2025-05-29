Former Israeli hostage says Hamas wanted Kamala Harris to win election

Published by Leandro Fleischer 29 de mayo, 2025

Former Israeli hostage of Hamas in Gaza, Omer Shem Tov, released last February following the latest ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group a month earlier, claimed in a recent interview with CNN that members of the Islamist organization would have preferred that Kamala Harris had defeated Donald Trump in the November 2024 presidential election.

Shem Tov, 22, also stated that the terrorists began to treat him better when Trump was elected president because they understood that it was important to the incumbent that the hostages return to Israel.

"So immediately the way they treated me changed," he said.

"They were very scared of him"

The former hostage also spoke about the suffering he endured in Gaza. He said the terrorists were "starving" him and that he lost more than 22 kilograms (50 pounds) while being held captive in the Strip.

Shem Tov added that the hostages felt that before "nothing [was] happening," but that since Trump took office "they were very scared of him."

"They wanted Kamala to be chosen," he said, referring to conversations he was having with his captors.

"I believe every soldier is a hero, I really do believe it, and I think the army, they’re doing an amazing job, but for us, it’s the scariest moments, it’s the bombing, you feel like your life can be taken in every moment," he said.