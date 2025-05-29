Israeli laser defense system already operational, IDF reveals

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 29 de mayo, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces has shot down dozens of enemy drones with a new laser defense system since Oct. 7, 2023, the military cleared for publication on Wednesday evening.

The majority of interceptions were of Hezbollah drones, but the system also downed UAVs on other fronts, according to Hebrew media reports.

“During the war, the air force—including the male and female soldiers of the Air Defense Command—studied and deployed laser systems in the field, achieving exceptionally high interception success rates that saved civilian lives and protected national assets,” the IDF revealed.

According to the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research & Development, the technology’s deployment to the country’s northern border marked the first use of the system in a combat environment.

The laser defense system was rapidly developed during the war in a joint effort by the Defense Ministry, the Israeli Air Force and defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

“These systems are based on technological breakthroughs developed over decades at Rafael and the DDRD,” said DDRD director Brig.-Gen. (res.) Daniel Gold.

“Israel is the first country in the world to present a massive, operational laser interception capability,” stated Gold, adding: “The vision of laser defense has now become a reality with significant technological and operational success during the war.”

The new system that was used during the war is a smaller version of the Iron Beam (or “Magen Or” in Hebrew) system, which is expected to be delivered to the military only later this year. Both the current system and Iron Beam are developed by Rafael.

The breakthrough will redefine the modern battlefield, said Rafael chairman Yuval Steinitz, according to the IDF statement. Iron Beam will enable “accurate, rapid and cost-effective interception” of aerial threats, he added.

“We are very proud of Rafael’s achievement in leading this operational and technological breakthrough,” said Steinitz.

Israel has released footage confirming that its new Directed Energy Weapon “Iron Beam” is in active service and was used to shoot down drones launched by Hezbollah last year.



Every interception cost Israel no more than USD $5 each. pic.twitter.com/bo7jSXCGuZ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 29, 2025

Brig.-Gen. G., commander of the Air Defense Command, called the achievements “a source of national pride.”

ADC soldiers “proved their ability to absorb and operate cutting-edge systems under fire. Their success is the result of tireless dedication to protecting the homeland,” he said.

A Nov. 27, 2024 truce with Lebanon ended more than a year of war between Israel and Hezbollah, after the Iranian-backed terrorist group began attacking Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, one day after the Hamas terrorist group invaded Israel’s south.

According to the Alma Research and Education Center, the first 12 months of the conflict with Hezbollah saw at least 1,500 drones launched at the Jewish state.

During a visit to the IDF’s Northern Command on Wednesday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told soldiers that the campaign in Lebanon was “not over.”

“We will pursue them and continue to weaken them until their collapse. We will persist in operating beyond the border to eliminate threats before they materialize,” the IDF chief vowed, adding: “Our goal is to ensure the security of the northern communities and their residents.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the Lebanese Armed Forces, with the help of Israeli intelligence, has made significant progress in disarming Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon.

Netanyahu: Mohammed Sinwar is dead

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Wednesday that Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas’s top terrorist leader in the Gaza Strip, was eliminated in a May 13 airstrike on a tunnel in the Khan Yunis area.



“We took out Deif, Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar,” the prime minister said during a so-called 40-signature debate, which the opposition can call once a month and which Netanyahu is obliged to attend.



“Throughout Israel’s wars, there have never been so many achievements on so many fronts,” Netanyahu said. “We changed the face of the Middle East and established Israel’s status as a regional power.”

