Iran's energy crisis hits the country's economy and essential services

Published by Leandro Fleischer 28 de mayo, 2025

Iran faces a growing energy crisis. Since April, several cities have been experiencing scheduled power outages, news agency EFE reported.

In an attempt to mitigate the situation, authorities have moved forward working hours in order to save energy. Since May, public offices in the Persian country have been operating from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., indicated EFE.

This is despite the fact that Iran has huge reserves of oil and gas.

The daily deficit is around about around 20,000 megawatts per day.

As mentioned, another measure implemented by authorities consists of scheduled and rotating power cuts of approximately two hours in cities such as Tehran, the country's capital, as well as Shiraz, Isfahan, Mashhad and Tabriz, indicated EFE.

Crisis hits economy and essential services in Iran



These outages affect essential services, as in a large number of buildings, water does not rise due to the lack of electricity, a situation that also hurts shops and factories that have had to reduce their production or even close.

Traffic has also been affected due to stoplight failures.

Who is responsible?



Losses are estimated at $1.5 billion this summer, said authorities, who in turn blame high household energy use, urging citizens to use air conditioning at no less than 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, some experts point to structural causes such as obsolete grids and prolonged droughts, noted EFE.