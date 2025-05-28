Netanyahu, Noem hold ‘candid’ talks on Iran, regional peace

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 28 de mayo, 2025

During her meeting in Israel on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem emphasized the importance of regional peace and ensuring Iran never acquires or develops nuclear weapons.

The conversation was “candid,” according to the official DHS readout, with Noem reaffirming the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security and conveying U.S. President Donald Trump’s support for Netanyahu’s leadership. The secretary also expressed condolences on behalf of the American people for the deaths of Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, Israeli diplomatic staff killed in a terrorist attack in Washington, D.C., last week.

While in Israel, Noem also met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, participating in a candle-lighting ceremony and tree planting to honor the fallen diplomats. Sa’ar called the visit a testament to the U.S.-Israel alliance, declaring, “Israel will never surrender to terrorism.”

An Israeli government readout of the meeting noted Noem’s appreciation for Israel’s security posture, including Netanyahu’s role during the ongoing conflict and the construction of the Egyptian border barrier. The meeting included Netanyahu’s senior security and foreign policy advisers and U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee.

Noem’s stop in Israel was part of a multi-country tour including visits to Italy, Bahrain and Poland aimed at strengthening U.S. homeland security partnerships.

© JNS