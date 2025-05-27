Russia defies NATO and conducts naval maneuvers in the Baltic Sea with more than 20 ships and 3,000 troops

Published by Agustina Blanco 27 de mayo, 2025

The Russian Navy began naval maneuvers in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday, in a move that reinforces its show of military strength against a backdrop of tensions with NATO and with President Donald Trump who declared that Vladimir Putin "plays with fire."

According to an official statement from the Baltic Fleet, the exercises involve more than 20 warships, aircraft, helicopters and approximately 3,000 troops.

The deployment includes a variety of vessels, including a frigate, corvettes, small ships and missile launchers, anti-submarine vessels, minesweepers and support ships.

The maneuvers also involve forces from the Northern Fleet and aviation support from the Aerospace Forces of the Moscow and Leningrad Military Districts.

According to reports from Russian news agency Interfax, the ships have already left their bases and are deployed in designated areas of the Baltic Sea to carry out combat training missions.