CNN: Israel is reportedly preparing to attack Iran's nuclear bases, without the Trump Administration's approval

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de mayo, 2025

CNN revealedthis Tuesday that new intelligence information obtained by the United States suggested that the Government of Israel would be preparing to execute a massive attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. Citing several officials in the President's Administration Donald Trump, who chose not to reveal their identities, the media outlet detailed that it was unclear whether Israel's leaders had already made a final decision, adding that there was strong disagreement within the White House over whether Jerusalem would ultimately decide to take this action.

According to CNN, a source who had access to intelligence information explained to the network that the probability that Israel would end up attacking these facilities was not only high, but "has increased significantly in recent months". Likewise, the medium explained that this source added that the chances of an attack would be considerably higher if Washington ends up reaching a nuclear agreement with Tehran that does not include the total elimination of uranium from the Persian country.

Israel would be moving aerial munitions

The media explained that the new intelligence is based on different public and private communications from senior Israeli government officials, as well as on intercepts of Israeli communications and observations of military movements in the area, which experts consulted by said network have explained that they may very likely suggest an imminent attack. Similarly, CNN detailed in its article that two other sources familiar with the matter, and who also did not reveal their identities, assured that, among the numerous military preparations observed by the Trump Administration, are both thecompletion of an air exercise and the transfer of aerial munitions.

Since the beginning of Trump's second presidency, his Administration has been conducting negotiations with the Iranian regimein order to reach a diplomatic agreement on its nuclear program. The CNN article was published a couple of hours after Iran's supreme leader, Alli Khamenei, called "excessive and outrageous" the White House's demands that the Shiite regime completely halt uranium enrichment, and expressed doubts about whether negotiations with Washington to reach the nuclear deal will succeed.