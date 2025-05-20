Finland: Stabbing at school leaves at least three students injured

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de mayo, 2025

At least three students at a school in the town of Pirkkala, located in southern Finland, were stabbed by a fellow classmate.

Emergency services reported that, for the moment, there is no fear for the lives of the injured, who were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement received a tip at around 10:42 a.m. local time regarding a stabbing attack at the Vahajarvi school. Upon arrival at the scene, they rescued the stabbed students and arrested the perpetrator.

Shortly afterwards, Finnish police confirmed that the assailant is a student of the Vahajarvi school, as well as noting that he had previously sent a statement warning about the attack he was going to perpetrate, AFP reported.

The investigation to clarify the motives for the attack is ongoing, and authorities will provide more details at a press conference scheduled for 5 p.m. local time.