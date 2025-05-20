Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Finland: Stabbing at school leaves at least three students injured

The perpetrator of the attack, who was arrested, is a classmate of the injured, who were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Finland police cover incident at school in 2024

Finland police cover incident at school in 2024Cordon Press.

Alejandro Baños
Published by
Alejandro Baños

Topics:

At least three students at a school in the town of Pirkkala, located in southern Finland, were stabbed by a fellow classmate.

Emergency services reported that, for the moment, there is no fear for the lives of the injured, who were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement received a tip at around 10:42 a.m. local time regarding a stabbing attack at the Vahajarvi school. Upon arrival at the scene, they rescued the stabbed students and arrested the perpetrator.

Shortly afterwards, Finnish police confirmed that the assailant is a student of the Vahajarvi school, as well as noting that he had previously sent a statement warning about the attack he was going to perpetrate, AFP reported.

The investigation to clarify the motives for the attack is ongoing, and authorities will provide more details at a press conference scheduled for 5 p.m. local time.

tracking