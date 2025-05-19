In the midst of peace negotiations, Russia launched one of its largest drone strikes against Ukraine

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de mayo, 2025

Russia launched one of its biggest drone bombings against Ukraine. In the midst of peace negotiations, 273 drones and explosive decoys were registered, which were particularly concentrated over Kiev. So far, one person has been recorded dead and some injured. The attack occurred in the middle of the peace negotiations between the two countries, which started just a few days ago in Istanbul and were the first official contact between the two sides since 2022.

According to local authorities, the Ukrainian Air Force managed to intercept some 88 Russian drones, while 128 others managed to evade radars. As for casualties, a 28-year-old woman lost her life in the Ukrainian capital and three others were reported injured, including a four-year-old child. Mykola Kalashnyk, the governor of Kiev, said that the total number of victims will be known in the coming days.

These attacks also caused several instances of destruction and fires, for which 55 rescuers had to be deployed in Kiev.

"While the impact of the barrage appears to have been limited, it was part of a pattern of escalating aerial bombardments, with the swarms growing larger the longer the war has raged," The New York Times noted.

The bombings also took place a day before the expected phone conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. "The topics of the call will be stopping the 'bloodbath' that is killing, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers per week, and trade," the Republican president stated on his Truth Social account.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, posted on social media on Sunday that he doubted the Russian leader's ceasefire intentions. "The anti-aircraft alarm lasted almost nine hours. This is what Putin's sincere desire for peace looks like," he wrote.