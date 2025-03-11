Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on International Criminal Court warrant

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de marzo, 2025

Former Philippine President, Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested Tuesday at Manila International Airport, the Philippine capital, on orders from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with a crimes against humanity case filed against him for his brutal crusade against illegal drugs.

According to a statement from the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Duterte was arrested after arriving from Hong Kong and taken into police custody on the orders of the ICC, which is investigating multiple killings that occurred during his rule and his anti-drug campaign.

"Early this morning, Interpol Manila received the official copy of the ICC arrest warrant," a presidential statement said. "Currently, [Rodrigo Duterte] is in the custody of the authorities.".

The ICC began investigating the mass killings linked to Duterte's anti-drug campaign on Nov. 1, 2011, when he was still mayor of Davao, until March 16, 2019, classifying them as possible crimes against humanity.

In 2019, in a move widely criticized by human rights activists and political opponents, Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the Rome Statute.

Critics said the former Philippine leader aimed to evade accountability for extrajudicial killings.

Duterte tried unsuccessfully to suspend the ICC investigation at the end of 2021, arguing that Philippine authorities were already investigating the same events and that the international court had no jurisdiction. Finally, in 2022, Duterte lost power, succeeded by President Marcos Jr., who has maintained a tense political feud with the former president.

While Marcos Jr. did not reinstate the Philippines to the ICC, his administration did fulfill its promise to cooperate if the ICC requests the international police to arrest Duterte through a "Red Notice."