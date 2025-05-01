Russian attack leaves at least two dead in Odessa hours after agreement between Ukraine and US

A residential building affected after the drone strike in Odessa. Oleksandr Gimanov / AFP .

Published by Sabrina Martin 1 de mayo, 2025

At least two people were killed and 15 others wounded after Russian drone strikes hit a residential area in Odessa, southern Ukraine, the country's emergency services said Thursday.

The strike came hours after the United States and Ukraine signed a strategic minerals agreement, which President Donald Trump's administration called a commitment to peace and prosperity in Ukraine.

In addition to the attack in Odessa, explosions were reported overnight in the city of Sumi, and anti-aircraft alerts were activated in several regions, including Kiev and Kharkov.

In response, the Ukrainian president called for a complete halt to the attacks and blamed Vladimir Putin for maintaining a violent and persistent attitude in the conflict.

In Odessa, a key Black Sea port, the attack destroyed several residential buildings, houses, a grocery store, a school and vehicles, regional Governor Oleg Kiper detailed.

The emergency teams confirmed that the attack left at least two dead and 15 wounded.

The head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andrii Yermak, called on the United States to increase pressure on Russia and work closely with Ukraine to bring about an end to the hostilities.