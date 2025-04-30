ISIS member linked to New Orleans New Year's Day bombing arrested in Iraq

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 29 de abril, 2025

Iraqi authorities announced Tuesday the arrest of an alleged member of the Islamic State (ISIS) accused of inciting a terrorist attack. The arrest, which took place on January 1 on New Orleans' famous Bourbon Street, left 15 people dead, including the attacker and more than 50 wounded.

The arrest, according to Iraq, was made at the request of the U.S. government, although Iraqi authorities did not reveal the suspect's identity.

According to a statement from Iraq's judiciary, the detainee allegedly "incited" the attack from abroad and will be tried under the country's anti-terrorism laws. The court identified the defendant as a member of ISIS's Office of Foreign Operations.

"With efforts from the National Center for International Judicial Cooperation, a person involved in the terrorist ISIS organization was arrested for inciting the hit-and-run incident that occurred in the United States of America in January 2025, which led to the death of 15 people and the injury of 30 others," Iraqi Justice said. "[The center] received a request from the United States of America to assist in the investigations related to the terrorist operation that took place in the city of New Orleans, in which a gunman ran over a crowd of celebrants with a truck before opening fire on them."

The attack in New Orleans was perpetrated by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen from Texas, who rammed a pickup truck into a crowd celebrating New Year's Eve on Bourbon Street, before opening fire and being shot by police.

While the FBI noted at the time that Jabbar acted alone, it did not rule out the existence of accomplices or outside influences from the outset. The security agency confirmed that the investigation is still open and asked anyone with relevant information to contact them.

Jabbar, an Army veteran and former employee of a consulting firm, had been radicalized online within weeks, former FBI Director Christopher Wray said at the time.

During preliminary inquiries, authorities found explosive materials and remnants of a fire in the temporary housing where he stayed in New Orleans, suggesting Jabbar tried to dispose of evidence.