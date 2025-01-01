ISIS flag, guns and veteran: FBI reveals details about Shamsud Din Jabbar, suspect in New Orleans attack

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 1 de enero, 2025

The FBI revealed the identity of the man who rammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, leaving a toll of, so far, ten people killed and 35 injured.

He is Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen and Texas native who is also an Army veteran. According to the FBI, Jabbar drove a Ford pickup truck, allegedly rented, and was carrying weapons, a possible improvised explosive device (IED) and an ISIS flag.

Federal authorities are investigating the mass shooting as a terrorist attack and are also looking into possible links and associations of the subject with terrorist organizations.

In addition to the attack, the FBI reported that other possible IEDs were located in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

"The FBI’s special agent bomb technicians are working with our law enforcement partners to determine if any of these devices are viable, and they will work to render those devices safe," the agency said in a statement.

Alethea Duncan, FBI assistant special agent in New Orleans, said they do not believe Jabbar acted alone and urged anyone who has had contact with the suspect in the past 72 hours to contact authorities.

The attack occurred around 3:15 AM when the suspect drove the van at high speed into the crowd. Then, upon crashing, he got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with three local Police officers. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot.

Specifically, the attack occurred near Canal and Bourbon Street, during the city's French Quarter celebrations just hours before Notre Dame and the University of Georgia were scheduled to play in the Sugar Bowl.

Because of the attack, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon that they would postpone the game for 24 hours.