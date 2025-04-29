Power outage in Spain: Electricity restored after chaos

Published by Carlos Dominguez 29 de abril, 2025

Spain is gradually recovering electricity and normality following the massive blackout that occurred half around 12:30 p.m. local time Monday (6:30 a.m. ET).

"Electricity supply has now been over 99%restored after the massive blackout that affected the Iberian peninsula," grid manager REE announced Tuesday morning.

At around 6 a.m. local time (12 a.m. ET), 99.16% of the electricity supply was recovered, with an output of 21.26 megawatts, REE reported.

In Spain, the return of electricity allowed rail traffic to resume in several major routes, including the busy Madrid-Barcelona and Madrid-Sevilla corridors, the national train company, Renfe, reported.

However, circulation remains suspended on other major lines, as authorities have given priority to the recovery of suburban axes.

According to Transport Minister Óscar Puente, three trains were still blocked Tuesday morning.

In a late-night appearance from Moncloa Palace, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, admitted that the causes of the massive blackout were not yet known, and that "no hypothesis" could be ruled out.

Power restored in Portugal

The power grid in Portugal was "perfectly" stabilized Tuesday morning after the massive blackout, local operator REN reported.

"All the substations of the national transmission network were restored" and "we can affirm that the network is perfectly stabilized," a REN spokesman told AFP.